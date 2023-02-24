Modernizing 911 calls with Michael Chime from Found

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Michael Chime, the co-founder and CEO of Prepared, a startup that allows 911 callers to stream video to emergency dispatchers. Michael discussed how a nearby tragedy in high school helped inspire the company, how the startup has grown from its initial focus on improving emergency response at schools, and what demand has looked like since. Darrell and Becca also discuss some potential ethics issues the startup may run into down the line.

