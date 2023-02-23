Applications are open for the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

Founders. Are you ready? TechCrunch Editorial is on the hunt for 200 early-stage founders to feature in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco this September. To highlight global innovation across multiple sectors, we expanded the Startup Battlefield program and it was a wild success, last year. With entrepreneurs from over 20 countries, across 25 industries and diverse backgrounds, our inaugural 200 class was showcased the best and brightest!

This year stands to be even more competitive. If selected out of the thousands of applications, this elite class of startups will receive full access to the show, exclusive workshops, investor office hours, mentorship, training, perks and free exhibition space on the show floor for all three days. All selected founders will get the opportunity to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch Editors.

Showcasing global founders

Out of the Startup Battlefield 200, 20 companies will be selected as Startup Battlefield Finalists. The finalists will pitch on the Disrupt main stage in front of the entire TC audience, receive private pitch coaching and be featured on TechCrunch. Not to mention, founders will pitch in front of global tier 1 venture firms such as Sequoia, Mayfield, SOSV and more. The winner snags the $100,000 prize and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

It’s 100% free to apply and to participate.

TechCrunch does not require any equity from any contestants or the winner.

The only way individual companies can exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt is through Startup Battlefield. The only way to be a Startup Battlefield Finalist is to be selected for Startup Battlefield 200!

You need to apply here before the May 15th deadline and we’ll start notifying people this summer.

Inside Startup Battlefield Podcast

We’re pulling back the curtain for a backstage look at the Startup Battlefield competition with the Inside Startup Battlefield podcast — a four-episode miniseries that takes you behind the scenes of one of tech’s most anticipated startup competitions. Each episode is a deep dive into a different part of the competition, from the company selection process to crafting a standout pitch to getting to know the winner. Check out the first episode below for a great overview of what we’re looking for and why Startup Battlefield is different from any other startup competition out there!

The final two episodes of Inside Startup Battlefield will drop over the next two Mondays. Be sure to subscribe to any of the other podcasts in the TechCrunch Podcast Network to get these episodes direct in your podcast feed: Found, Equity, The TechCrunch Podcast, Chain Reaction and The TechCrunch Live Podcast.

How to become a part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

The process is simple. Just apply here. Note: Applications are also considered for other pitchoffs throughout the year so apply ASAP to be considered for all TC pitch opportunities. Apply for all of TechCrunch’s events with one application. Apply once and select the events that best suit your startup. Companies that fit our cohort profile should:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Be a game changer in your vertical.

Be bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry)

