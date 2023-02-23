Daily Crunch: YouTube rolls out support for dubbing videos in more than 40 languages

Giving videos a voice : MrBeast was among the first YouTubers to test out a new multilanguage audio feature that is now being rolled out for creators so that they can upload just one video and dub it in dozens of languages. Sarah has more.

: MrBeast was among the first YouTubers to test out a new multilanguage audio feature that is now being rolled out for creators so that they can upload just one video and dub it in dozens of languages. Sarah has more. Hear that? : Samsung wants you to have that crystal-clear smartphone communication in places where there is no cellular network connectivity, so it developed its own satellite-based solution, Ivan writes.

: Samsung wants you to have that crystal-clear smartphone communication in places where there is no cellular network connectivity, so it developed its own satellite-based solution, Ivan writes. “Towns” hall crier: Taylor writes about Houseparty founder Ben Rubin’s new open source group chat app called Towns. Built as a decentralized app, it enables people to “build better hometowns on the internet” to “truly own their town squares.”

While most VCs will tell you they had no problem raising their newest fund, Volition co-founder Larry Cheng — an alum of Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Partners and Fidelity Ventures — says that wasn’t his experience when trying to raise the firm’s latest vehicle. “All of the LPs felt more constrained; we could feel it,” reports Connie.

The cloud is growing expensive. More than half of companies say that their spending on public cloud apps will increase in 2023 while 56% expect their public cloud infrastructure services spending will go up this year. ProsperOps raises $72 million to help, Kyle reports.

Is ocean conservation the next climate tech? 7 investors explain why they’re all in

Seafaring industries like fishing and oil exploration are inherently extractive, but technological advances and increased environmental awareness have ushered in a new era.

“Founders and investors have started to look for opportunities to conserve, and even enhance, the ocean’s resources rather than exploit them,” reports Tim De Chant.

He interviewed seven investors to examine some of the parallels between climate tech and ocean conservation tech and learn more about the opportunities they’re diving for:

Tim Agnew, general partner, Bold Ocean Ventures

Peter Bryant, program director (oceans), Builders Initiative

Kate Danaher, managing director (oceans and seafood), S2G Ventures

Daniela V. Fernandez, founder and CEO, Sustainable Ocean Alliance (Seabird Ventures)

Rita Sousa, partner, Faber Ventures

Christian Lim, managing director, SWEN Blue Ocean Partners

Reece Pacheco, partner, Propeller

Did you know that the average household subscribes to five streaming services per month? No doubt this can quickly add up. Netflix has read the writing on the wall and lowered its prices in over 100 territories across Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific in efforts to keep subscribers…subscribing, Lauren writes.

Developers of decentralized apps have a new friend in Coinbase, which launched Base, an Ethereum-focused layer to aid in development of the apps on the blockchain. Jacquelyn has more.

