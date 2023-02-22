Netflix partners with NFL to debut new series ‘Quarterback’

Netflix today announced its first deal with the NFL—and no, it’s not live sports. The streamer is getting an exclusive, new docu-series called “Quarterback,” in which fans will get to see behind-the-scenes action from NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

“Quarterback” will debut on Netflix this summer. It will show not only the biggest moments of the season, where the quarterbacks are mic’d up for every game but also an inside look at their personal lives when they’re off the field. This will be the first time that the league allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes said in a statement. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Although it’s unlikely that Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy live games on the service–at least not in the near future—viewers can still stream a growing catalog of sports-themed content, including “Full Swing,” “Bill Russell: Legend,” “The Redeem Team,” “Break Point” and the Formula 1 documentary “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

In 2023, Netflix also plans to launch a yet-to-be-named David Beckham series, a behind-the-scenes docuseries from the 2022 Tour de France, an exclusive series about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as well as a new season of the docuseries, “Untold.” Fans will also soon get to stream a series on “Six Nations,” the international rugby tournament.

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

“Quarterback” will likely be a new hit for Netflix as the NFL is arguably one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the U.S., with a reported 184 million NFL fans. With the 2023 season scheduled to begin in September, the Netflix series will give fans something to watch in the meantime.