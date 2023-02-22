Daily Crunch: Spotify says new AI DJ feature currently in beta testing has ‘stunningly realistic voice’

The TechCrunch Top 3

The beat goes on : Our music listening is getting way too smart for its own good. Spotify’s new feature, called “DJ,” is injecting some artificial intelligence into our music — because what doesn’t have AI powering it at this point — and claims to be so good at knowing what you want to listen to that you’ll have a personalized music experience every time you tap the DJ button. It will even give you commentary on what you’re listening to. Sarah has more.

: Mary Ann spoke exclusively with Klarna’s co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and learned that the U.S. is now the payment giant’s largest market. She has the scoop on how the U.S. surpassed Europe. Hey! You! Get into my car: Uber redesigned its app to create a more simplified and personalized experience for customers so you can see all the ride-hailing giant can offer. Rebecca walks us through the changes.

Startups and VC

Whatever you do, don’t miss our Wednesday Equity show — this week Natasha M interviewed Kaisa Snellman, an economic sociologist and an associate professor of organizational behavior and academic director of the INSEAD Gender Initiative, digging into how data shows that female check-writers alone aren’t enough to close the female fundraising gap.

A year after completing its special purpose acquisition with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. to go public, Starry Group Holdings, an internet service provider, said that it filed for bankruptcy in efforts to reduce its debt while maintaining customer and network operations in five cities, Christine reports.

And another few to keep you piqued:

Go long or go short? A VC reveals when it’s time to sell and how to maximize buyer interest

Will your startup IPO and grab a giant slice of your market, or is it a value-add that will be acquired by a hard-charging unicorn?

“When you can’t quite make it to product-market fit, there’s a third choice that too many entrepreneurs, and their investors, overlook: selling out,” says Kittu Kolluri, founder and managing director of Neotribe Ventures.

In an article aimed at early-stage founders, Kolluri shares a detailed framework with timelines that can help decide whether it’s time to look for a buyer or keep reaching for the stars.

“How can you choose? While it isn’t a trivial decision, it’s also not as hard as you might think. There are only two gates: value and growth.”

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

“Hey @Bing.” That’s what you can text now to bring Bing into your conversation. The search engine may have had its ups and downs, but that is not stopping Microsoft. Frederic writes that the company now brings the new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype so you can ask questions in a chat mode.

This week, the Supreme Court heard arguments related to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet companies from liability for the user-generated content they host. Taylor writes, “It’s become an unlikely nexus of controversy in recent years.” Why? “Plaintiffs…argue that the tech platforms in question should face legal liability for the Islamic State content that they hosted or promoted in the lead-up to attacks that together claimed more than 150 lives,” she reports.

