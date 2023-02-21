Inside Startup Battlefield: Making the Pitch Perfect

Welcome back to Inside Startup Battlefield, the TechCrunch podcast where we take you behind the scenes of one of tech’s top startup competitions. In the second episode, we take a trip to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 to hear pitches from the top five companies: Aaron Hall from Intropic Materials, Elizabeth Lawler from AppMap, Chad Smithson from Advanced Ionics, Sheeba Dawood from Minerva Lithium and Tim Lichti from Swap Robotics. We get to know the companies and the unique problems they’re solving through their pitches and the judges’ follow-up questions. Plus we hear from our host and Battlefield Editor, Neesha Tambe, about what working with each company was like.

