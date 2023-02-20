WhatsApp for iOS gets picture-in-picture feature for video calls

WhatsApp is rolling out a picture-in-picture feature for its iOS app with its latest update. This allows users to access WhatsApp or other apps without shutting out the video feed on the call.

The company rolled out this feature with the 23.3.77 version of its iOS app. Until now, if you switched to another app on your iPhone while you were on a WhatsApp video call, the other person stopped seeing your video feed. The new feature allows you to respond to a message or look for some information on your phone without interrupting the call.

WhatsApp first announced this feature last December and said it was testing the picture-in-picture for iOS for video calls with select people.

Along with this feature, WhatsApp is also releasing the ability to add a caption while sending documents both on iOS and Android.

The company is also testing a feature that allows users on iOS to send 100 pictures or documents at one go. This feature is available to Android users with the latest update.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a bunch of Status-related features — the app’s own implementation of the Stories format — including voice updates, emoji reactions to Statuses, rich link previews in Statues, restricting who can view an update, and showing rings around profile picture if they have uploaded a new Status.