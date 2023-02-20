Last call to apply to pitch at TechCrunch’s (virtual) event in Boston

TechCrunch is thrilled to be shinning the spotlight at the Boston startup ecosystem, and we’re looking for some good early-stage startups to pitch their companies. On February 27, from 11:00-1:00 local time, TechCrunch is hosting a virtual event focused on Boston. The event features a pitch-off and conversations with pivotal investors and founders including Cait Brumme, Marc Raibert, Ajay Agarwal, and Greg Dracon.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, but we’re looking for startups based in the Boston region to pitch at this event. TechCrunch has a long history of hosting small pitch-offs, and we’re excited to revive this tradition despite the need to do it virtually.

Not in Boston? No worries. We’re spinning up similar events in other regions too. Spoiler: Atlanta is next in June.

Qualifications:

Early-stage startups (Series A or earlier)

Startups based in the Boston region will be given priority

Pitch decks are highly recommended

Apply for the pitch-off here

The event is online and free, but space is limited. Register early. We hope you can make it.