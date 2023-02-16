TikTok to launch live ‘TikTok Trivia’ game with $500K in prize money

Today, TikTok announced “TikTok Trivia,” a new live 5-day trivia game for U.S. users 18 years or older to get the chance to win a total share of a $500,000 prize pool by answering multiple-choice questions related to beauty, lifestyle, music and sports.

TikTok Trivia begins next week on February 22 and ends on February 26. During the first three days, TikTok Trivia will have two live sessions per day that are each an hour long. The first session will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and will have 12 questions. Winners split a $30,000 reward. The second session is at 9 p.m. ET., and winners split a $70,000 reward.

There will also be special “Survival Rounds,” where the questions get harder and harder as they go. The last group standing will split a $100,000 prize pool. The survival rounds occur February 25-26.

The experience is also presented by Lionsgate and “John Wick Chapter 4,” so users will see trivia questions based on the “John Wick” franchise as well as “surprises and integrations,” the company wrote in today’s announcement. “John Wick Chapter 4” premieres March 24.

Users can participate in TikTok’s live trivia sessions by going to the @TikTok channel on TikTok LIVE. Users must attend the trivia sessions on time and answer all questions correctly for a chance to win a share of the prize money.

Starting today, 18+ users in the U.S. can register for the experience by clicking on a trivia widget on the For You feed. Users can also search for #TikTokTrivia or directly visit the @TikTok account.

After each trivia session, TikTok will recommend creators that are currently livestreaming on TikTok LIVE for users to check out. The short video app recently raised the age requirement for hosting livestreams to 18 years old.

The host of TikTok Trivia is content creator James Henry, whom you may recognize from the “You’ve been scrolling for way too long” videos that used to pop up on your For You feed. Henry has 4.2 million TikTok followers.

“Game shows and trivia have been a part of popular culture for years, and I’m thrilled to work with TikTok to bring this engaging entertainment format to TikTok Live. TikTok Trivia has the power to bring people together, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement and a shared sense of community,” said Henry in a statement.

The new trivia experience will likely be intriguing to many TikTok users, not only “John Wick” fans but also users that remember HQ Trivia, the 12-question live video trivia game where users could participate in multiple daily games and earn real money. HQ Trivia shut down in 2020.

There have been reports that TikTok may be planning to add minigames to LIVE videos. There’s also another report that shows that the company could be looking for partners to roll out a live shopping offering in the U.S.