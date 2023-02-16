iOS 16.4 to bring 31 new emoji, including shaking face, pink heart, two pushing hands and more

It’s official, with today’s release of the iOS 16.4 developer beta, we’re getting our first look at the next set of emojis coming to our iPhones, thanks to Emojipedia. The new set of emojis was originally unveiled during the draft phase last year, and not much has changed since — except that the shaking head is now angled when it wasn’t before.

Of course, these designs could still change before the final release of iOS 16.4 (and iPadOS 16.4) ships to consumers in the weeks ahead. And it wouldn’t be surprising if the designs were tweaked, Emojipedia notes, as it’s happened before with emojis like the peach, troll, and bagel.

But with the developer beta release, we have a fairly reliable look at what’s in store, following Unicode’s certification of the next version of emoji in September 2022, Emoji 15.0.

Among the highlights are the highly anticipated variations on the heart emoji, including the much-in-demand pink heart, plus versions in blue and gray. There are also two new pushing hand gestures for both the left and right hand which could be used either as “stop” or together for a high five.

One of the more interesting additions, however, is a shaking face emoji which will likely be used as “I’m shook,” by texters.

Further additions include animals like a donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, and a wing that may fit in with the animals but could use to express flying in other more metaphorical ways, too.

Other new emojis span categories like food & drink, activity, objects, and symbols and include a hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas, and Khanda and Wireless symbols.

While these emojis represent how they’ll look on Apple devices, Emoji 15.0 will roll out to all supported platforms sometime in early 2023.

If you want to play with the emoji now, you’ll have to download the iOS 16.4 beta 1 release, which is available through Apple’s Developer Program. The final public release is expected to arrive sometime in March or April 2023.