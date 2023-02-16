Apple TV+ unveils ‘Tetris’ movie trailer

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for its — shall we say, block-busting — movie “Tetris,” based on the origin story of the popular puzzle video game. The movie will first premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in March. Apple will then release it worldwide on the streaming service on March 31.

Starring “Black Bird” actor Taron Egerton, who plays American video game salesman Henk Rogers, “Tetris” tells the story of Rogers and his mission to secure the distribution rights of the game.

Rogers travels to the Soviet Union during the end of the Cold War to meet the inventor, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov), a Soviet software engineer. However, according to Communist law, the game belonged to the people of the Soviet Union, so Rogers must negotiate directly with the Soviet regime to get the rights.

“When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain,” Apple wrote in the film description.

Tetris was created in 1984 and since then has sold over 520 million copies, per the Tetris Company.