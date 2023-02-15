Today’s TechCrunch Live: Why cybersecurity is still hiring and spending with Vanta and Sequoia

Layoffs. They’re everywhere throughout Silicon Valley. While it seems like every company is cutting, some industries are on an upward swing including cybersecurity. I’m excited to have Vanta CEO Christina Cacioppo, and Sequoia partner, Andrew Reed to speak on Vanta’s growth, particularly around hiring when everyone else is firing.

Christina Cacioppo started Vanta in 2016 and raised $202.95 million to date including a $150m Series B it closed in October 2022. The company is fascinating to me because it does the most boring, but important work around compliance and security automation. Vanta is quickly becoming an important part of the startup world’s product stack as it’s a one-stop-shop for all their compliance needs.

In our February 15 TechCrunch Live, we’re going to talk through their most recent raise including a look at their pitch deck, and talk about why cybersecurity startups are still spending. It’s a timely chat, especially for founders and developers looking for their next project.

We want you on Hopin, though. If you take a few seconds to register, you can ask questions, network with other attendees, and apply to pitch your startup to Christina and Andrew during Pitch Practice.