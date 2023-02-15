Caretakers, ageism and other topics venture needs to stop overlooking

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Elana Berkowitz, founding partner at Springbank Collective and an early-stage investor working to close the gender gap.

Following with our theme of covering the silent changemakers in tech, Berkowitz has done much more than invest: she’s an advisor at Eric Shmidt’s office, a social entrepreneur who was a former innovator in residence at CARE, former Obama Administration technology policy official across the Obama-Biden Transition Team.

We spoke about:

Building a venture firm that wants to disrupt the way the world thinks about care

What people are missing when they talk about women’s health

The big opportunities out there to keep women in the workforce (and the low hanging fruit that we should all be thinking about)

