TechCrunch Live is going to Boston, and you’re invited!

Boston has long been one of the most important startup ecosystems in the United States. With major universities and a legacy of innovation, the city is a great place to start up and run a venture-backed business. TechCrunch Live is thrilled to be hosting an event featuring Boston-local investors and founders.

TC City Spotlight: Boston takes place on February 27 at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET and is a free, virtual event. We’ll have several panels and interviews that highlight the opportunities and challenges facing the market. Investors will speak on the best way to raise capital from local firms, and they’ll talk about what sort of startups are most likely to get funding. We’ll have founders who can speak to the other side — which investors should be avoided by founders, and the best way to attract and retain talent in the ultra-competitive Boston market.

Agenda:

11:00 – 11:30am PT

A conversation with a local established startup and early-stage investor to talk through running a startup and raising capital in Boston. Register to ask questions.

In Conversation with MassChallenge and .406 Ventures

11:30 – 12:00pm PT

Hear from two local investors who will talk through actionable advice on fundraising and company building. Cait Brumme runs MassChallenge, the long-running, zero-equity startup accelerator based in Boston. Greg Darcon, a Partner at .406 Ventures since 2007, is one of the leading VCs in the Boston area.

On Boston’s Dynamics with Marc Raibert, Founder and Chairman of Boston Dynamics

12:00 – 12:30pm PT

Mark Raibert has spent the last 30 years building robots at Boston Dynamics and will speak on the Boston area, including access to talent, capital, and the startup community.

Pitch-off!

1:00 – 1:45pm PT

Watch four Boston early-stage companies pitch their startups to a panel of judges, compete for a spot in the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 and earn tickets to exhibit and attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco.

Register here for TC City Spotlight: Boston.