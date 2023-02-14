Relationship app Flamme, previously Sparks, rebrands and adds new AI tool

Relationship app Flamme, previously known as Sparks, has launched its rebranded app and introduced a new AI-powered Ask Me Anything tool in time for Valentine’s Day. Although there are numerous dating apps on the market, there aren’t many apps that aim to keep the spark alive after you enter a relationship. Flamme is catered toward existing couples looking to introduce new and fun experiences to their lives, and also improve communication in their relationship.

The app, which initially launched while the company was exhibiting at Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt last October, has been rebranded with a new interface. Flamme CEO Ankit Nayal told TechCrunch that the redesigned app incorporates feedback received from beta users and is easier to use than the original app.

“With our launch at Disrupt last year and the community feedback, we were able to understand the user preferences, and problems, a lot better,” Nayal told TechCrunch. “We integrated those into our current product and expanded the range of tools available to strengthen relationships. Now apart from just helping couples have a fun time, we help improve their communication as well.”

Nayal and his team created Flamme with the goal of addressing some common challenges faced by couples, communication and busy schedules. It can be difficult for partners to find time for each other and maintain intimacy and fun, so Flamme aims to provide a platform for couples strengthen their relationship and stay connected.

The company has added a new AI-powered “Ask Me Anything” tool that lets users ask questions about relationships. For instance, you can ask about popular date locations in New York City. Or, you can ask about unique ways to propose to your partner. The company tested the tool on the web for the past few months and is now bringing it to its mobile app.

The launch of the new feature comes as AI has become an increasingly trending topic over the past few months, especially due to the launch of ChatGPT. Nayal told TechCrunch that he sees AI playing a bigger role in shaping the app’s future.

The app features daily discovery questions that are designed to help users learn more about their partners. Users can only see answers when both people in a relationship have answered a question. Flamme also has a date-planning feature that uses a ML-powered recommendation engine to help you plan date nights. In addition, the app includes a relationship tracker, shared bucket list, memories calendar and more.

Some may wonder why they need an app to help stay connected with their partner. To that, Nayal says Flamme isn’t trying to replace communication between couples, it’s instead looking to make communication more efficient while helping users keep the spark alive with their partner.