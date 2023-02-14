EU formally bans sale of gas and diesel cars from 2035

The European Parliament formally approved a law to ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars in the European Union from 2035 in a move designed to speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

The new legislation, which is part of a broader effort by the EU to combat climate change, says the carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in carbon dioxide emissions from new cars sold by 2035, which means no new fossil fuel-powered vehicles could be sold in the 27-country bloc.

With 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions, the new rules also set a path for more immediate emissions reductions targets. New cars and vans sold from 2030 will have to meet a 55% and 50% cut in emissions, respectively, compared to 2021 levels. The previous 2030 emissions target for new cars sold was 37.5%.

The law was first accepted by negotiators from EU countries, the European Parliament and the European Commission in October last year, so Tuesday’s approval is just a step before the law gets a formal rubber stamp and the rules begin to take effect. That’s expected to happen in March.

Member of the European Parliament Jan Huitema said these target revisions are crucial steps if Europe wants to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

“These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers,” Huitema said in a statement. “Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone.”