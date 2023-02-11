Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices

W

Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade compliance and privacy used to be prohibitively expensive for small teams. This is starting to change. — Anna

Compliance for all

When it comes to selling products and services to enterprise clients, compliance is a requirement for any vendor — including startups.

However, meeting governance, risk and compliance (GRC) standards and proving that you’ve done so used to be very expensive. A new wave of startups that are helping others prepare for compliance audits has cropped up, but entrepreneur Sravish Sridhar thinks that more can be done.