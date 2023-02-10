Amazon in talks to acquire Indian video giant MX Player

Amazon is engaging with Times Internet to explore the acquisition of MX Player, one of the largest on-demand video streaming services in India, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as the global e-commerce group eyes expanding its entertainment ambitions in the key overseas market.

The deliberations are ongoing and may not materialize into a deal, all three sources cautioned. The terms of the deal are yet to be finalized. Times Internet and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian conglomerate Times Internet acquired MX Player for $140 million in 2018. The video app, popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliability on low-cost Android smartphones, has expanded to original content in recent years and has amassed over 300 million users globally.

This is a developing story. More to follow.