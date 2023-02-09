OkCupid is testing match questions generated by ChatGPT

Dating app OkCupid is the latest company to get in on the AI and ChatGPT frenzy. The company’s head of global communications Michael Kaye told TechCrunch in an email that OkCupid is testing a new category of match questions generated by the OpenAI chatbot. The news was first reported by Mashable.

The app’s match questions let you define yourself and what’s important to you, and your match percentage with someone shows how compatible OkCupid thinks you might be. The app has thousands of match questions, and is now testing some that were generated by ChatGPT.

“At OkCupid we always have our finger on the pulse of trending conversations within the technology industry,” Kaye said. “And one topic dominating discussions is ChatGPT. We first began asking our daters how they feel about the platform and other emerging AI tools, and found that daters who believe ChatGPT is a life saver get almost 40% more Matches than those who think it’s too big brother. That sparked an idea. What if we used ChatGPT to draft our famous matching questions that power our algorithm? That’s when we decided to test this new category of questions, which users have responded really well to.”

From there, OkCupid asked ChatGPT to generated questions that people should ask when dating. Kaye said that so far, these six questions have been answered more than 135,000 times. Here are the questions the chatbot generated:

Are you more of an introvert or extrovert?

Are you a morning or night person?

What’s your favorite way to spend a weekend?

What do you value most in a partner?

How do you know when to take a relationship to the next level? How do you balance your own needs with the needs of your partner in a relationship?

The questions have shown that majority of respondents consider themselves to be introverts and prefer nighttime over morning time. The responses also indicated that most people prefer to hang out with friends on the weekend as opposed to doing other activities, and that trust is what they value most in a partner.

Given that some dating app users have used ChatGPT to draft messages to their matches, it’s not surprising that OkCupid is also choosing to leverage the technology for its platform.

Since its launch a few months ago, ChatGPT has dominated the internet and become increasingly popular. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced its long-rumored integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into Bing, providing a ChatGPT-like experience within the search engine. The hype around ChatGPT has seen Google working to reassure investors and analysts that it’s still a leader in developing AI. The company is rushing to take part in the sudden fervor for conversational AI and recently announced Bard, its new AI experiment.