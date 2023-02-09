Here’s how to stream the Super Bowl LVII 2023

Regardless of if you’re tuning into the Super Bowl this Sunday to watch the NFL championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs or if you just want to watch Rihanna perform, there are plenty of ways for viewers to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LVII takes place on February 12, with kickoff beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2023 Super Bowl

Fans can watch the big game on Fox in 4K with cable or by subscribing to a live TV streaming service. Spanish-speaking fans can watch the 2023 Super Bowl on Fox Deportes.

The Fox network is available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV. Subscribers can even watch the game for free since FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV offer free trials. Hulu Live TV no longer offers a free trial.

Viewers can also broadcast the Super Bowl LVII in both HD and 4K on the Fox Sports app, the Fox Sports website, as well as the NFL+ app.

What to Expect from the 2023 Super Bowl

Just like every year, the 2023 Super Bowl will likely reach a large audience who want to see an exciting matchup between the AFC and NFC champions. The 2022 Super Bowl saw the largest audience in five years, averaging 112.3 million viewers across linear television and 11.2 million viewers across streaming, a year-over-year increase of 15.9 million.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl, whereas the Kansas City Chiefs will be appearing in their fifth. The Eagles have only won one Super Bowl, and the Chiefs have won three.

Plus, for the first time in NFL history, two brothers will play against each other in the Super Bowl– the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce.

Fans can expect play-by-play commentary from announcer Kevin Burkhard. Former tight end Greg Olsen will be the analyst. Notably, this will be the first Super Bowl that both Burkhard and Olsen have worked together. Sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide coverage as well. Mike Pereira, former NFL Vice President of Officiating, will be the rules analyst.

And, of course, there will be plenty of eyes on this year’s Super Bowl ads. Let’s just hope they’re less cringeworthy than last year’s crypto ads.

Musical Performances

Before the game kicks off, country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem. Also, actor Troy Kotsur from Apple TV+’s “CODA” will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL).

R&B singer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful.” During the pre-show, “Abbott Elementary” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Many viewers will tune into this year’s halftime show, especially since Rihanna is the headliner. It’s been over six years since her last studio album, “Anti,” which was released in 2016. Rihanna recently released her new single, “Lift Me Up,” which was part of the soundtrack for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song was nominated for

TikTok star and deaf performer Justina Miles will provide the ASL version of the halftime show.

Apple Music replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. No other musical guests have been confirmed. Last year’s halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Tailgate and Pregame Events

For the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII pregame on February 10, the NFL will host a free virtual concert exclusively in Roblox starring hip-hop artist Saweetie. Users can go to Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City, a new destination on Roblox that launched on February 4. The concert begins at 7:00 pm ET.

On the day of the Super Bowl, fans can always count on adorable puppies to hype them up for the big game. Puppy Bowl XIX will premiere at 2:00 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, TBS, HBO Max and Discovery+. The three-hour matchup will feature Team Ruff playing against Team Fluff. There will also be a pre-game show at 1:00 p.m. ET where viewers get to meet 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescue across 34 states.

Right before the game, TikTok users can go to NFL’s TikTok page (@NFL) and watch the NFL Tailgate party featuring live musical performances from Jason Derulo and The Black Keys as well as NFL special guests and TikTok creators. Portions of Jason Derulo’s and The Black Keys’ performances will also air during the Fox Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show.