Epic Games launches Postparty, an app for sharing Fortnite clips

Modern gaming now boasts persistent online worlds and graphics that rival reality, but sharing gameplay videos or even screenshots is still a bear for some reason.

Aware of that pain point and ever eager to make its colorful virtual gaming worlds even more compelling, Epic Games just launched a clip-sharing app called Postparty. The app, available for iOS and Android now, gives people who play Epic titles Fortnite and Rocket League a way to easily share gameplay clips to social media.

Sharing gameplay highlights is already possible, of course, but the process is surprisingly awkward and platform-dependent as it stands now. Epic’s new app invites Fortnite players to share clips from Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and PC, unifying that process into a central app. The app is also available for Rocket League, the company’s hit soccer-but-with-cars title, though only Xbox and Playstation for now (PC and Switch support is on the way “soon.”)

With the new app, capturing gameplay on a console or PC will zap it to a clip library in Postparty where the video can be trimmed, edited and blasted out to social channels. Epic notes that Fortnite players will see new prompts after each in-game kill prompting them to get hooked up with Postparty so they can share key gameplay moments. And, naturally, any Fortnite player who downloads the app and links their account will get a special in-game Fortnite spray and wrap.

The app appears to be built by Houseparty developer Life on Air. Epic Games bought the group video chat app back in 2019 but shut it down in late 2021, though it always seemed like we’d see the team or the technology pop back up in Epic’s ambitious gaming universe.

As many so-called metaverse companies fixate on virtual reality, Epic Games has steadily built out the the tools and services that future metaverse denizens want to use now. The company seems keenly aware that a seamless social world is the real driver of success in a multiplayer game — and that the bounds of that world can extend beyond the game itself, bringing other players in in the process.