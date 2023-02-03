Voyager Space raises $80M as it continues development on private space station, Starlab

Voyager Space, a company developing a private space station, has raised $80.2 million in new capital. The new funding comes as Voyager continues its development of the station, Starlab, which is no doubt an enormously capital-intensive undertaking.

The funding includes participation from NewSpace Capital, Midway Venture Partners and Industrious Ventures, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other documents viewed by TechCrunch. Seraphim Space also participated, TechCrunch has confirmed. The funding was filed with the SEC on January 27.

In October 2021, Voyager announced it was developing ‘Starlab,’ a completely private space station, in partnership with Nanoracks (which is majority owned by Voyager) and Lockheed Martin. The project, which is not the only private station currently under development, is in part in response to the impending retirement of the International Space Station by the end of the decade.

NASA has already provided a large bulk of funding to Voyager, as well as two separate projects led by Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman. Starlab was awarded $160 million to further develop its plans under the agency’s Commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) Destinations program. In a recent report, NASA’s Office of Inspector General said that a habitable station in LEO was vital to conducting research needed to support human exploration missions to the moon and Mars.

TechCrunch has reached out to Voyager Space for comment and will update the story if they respond.