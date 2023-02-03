VC Kerty Levy discusses the Northeast seed market

Information is power, especially when you’re just beginning your startup journey. Whether you’re in the idea stage or building on the friends-and-family plan or preparing to pitch investors, it’s imperative to understand the shifting VC funding landscape as you plan for future growth.

It’s no secret that funding is harder to come by in this economy, and that’s just one reason why we’re thrilled that Kerty Levy, managing director at Techstars, will share her expertise at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a session called “The State of the Northeast Seed Market,” Levy will bring you up-to-date on how the national economic picture is affecting VC investments and how that shapes funding trends from Washington, DC, right on up to New York and into the greater Boston area.

What will the funding scene in these major metropolitan areas look like this year? Are there region-specific tips that early-stage founders can use to attract investors? Techstars is deeply grounded in working with founders at the earliest stages, and Levy brings extensive local knowledge to the table.

If you’re an early-stage founder trying to raise —or thinking about raising — your first dollars in the Northeast, don’t miss this session for an inside look at the local seed scene.

Kerty Levy joined Techstars in 2019, where she has served as managing director of the Techstars Iowa and the Techstars Crypto Boston programs. Her global background includes entrepreneurial ventures, corporate executive leadership and management consulting.

Levy received a BA in international relations at the University of California, Davis and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

