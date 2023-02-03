Is your startup heading to MWC? TechCrunch wants to hear from you

Nature is healing, the tech show is returning to in-person events. I’m not sure I’m entirely over CES less than a month after returning from Vegas, but we’re already in full planning mode for TechCrunch’s return to Barcelona.

We’ll be sending an extremely scaled down team to this year’s event, but while we’re in Catalonia, we’d like to meet with a few interesting startups. If you’ll be in town and think you’ve got a compelling enough product to land on the pages of TC, fill out the form below.

Due to the anticipated volume of responses, we won’t be able to respond to everyone. If we’re interested, we’ll follow up directly.

Obviously, mobile is the name of the game for late-February/early-March, but we’re also interested in things like robotics, mixed reality and wearables, among others.

Thanks in advance, and see you in Barcelona (maybe)!