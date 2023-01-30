Jump on our limited two-for-one Disrupt 2023 presale offer

Nothing wrong with your calendar, folks — it’s the end of January. Although TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place months from now — on September 19–21 in San Francisco — we believe in two things: planning ahead and rewarding those who do.

Right now — and for a limited time only — take advantage of our Disrupt 2023 ticket presale offer. Simply sign up right here to receive an exclusive two-for-one pass when we release tickets. You’ll save a serious chunk of cheddar.

If you’ve attended TC Disrupt in the past, you know the outstanding ROI you can expect. For the new folks, you’ll gather with 10,000 of the smartest founders, investors and makers. Meet tomorrow’s unicorns today and hear from trendsetters, rising stars and iconic successes. Learn from the leading experts across the entire startup spectrum. Drive your business forward.

Last year, Disrupt returned live and in-person for three off-the-hook days. Here’s just a small sample of some of the amazing speakers who graced the stage:

Toyin Ajayi, co-founder and CEO, Cityblock Health

Parker Conrad, co-founder and CEO, Rippling

Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner, a16z crypto

Serena Williams, founding and managing partner, Serena Ventures

Don’t forget about world-class networking, the Startup Battlefield 200 companies exhibiting on the floor show and the dozens of breakout sessions and smaller roundtable discussions where you can dig deeper into a topic and connect with like-minded people.

Here’s how Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications for Infinite-Compute, described some of the benefits of going to Disrupt:

“Tech startups go to Disrupt to show off their stuff. It’s the perfect place to scope out the competition, network with potential investors, get a feel for how other companies position themselves and to see what’s trending.”

TC Disrupt offers virtually limitless opportunities, and your first one starts right here and now. Sign up here to receive your two-for-one pass when we release tickets for Disrupt 2023.

Plan-ahead reward: unlocked. Now, with one less task to think about, you’re ready to unlock even more rewards and opportunities at TechCrunch Disrupt on September 19–21. We can’t wait to see you there!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.