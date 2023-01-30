Netflix’s ‘Kids Mystery Box’ feature now available on Android devices

After eight months, Netflix’s Kids Mystery Box feature has officially rolled out to Android devices today. Android users worldwide can now discover new children’s shows and TV characters by clicking on the “Mystery Box” in the “Favorites Row” at the top of the Netflix homepage.

The company today updated its previous announcement post from May, stating, “This feature is now available on Android devices for all global members.”

The Mystery Box feature works similarly to a shuffle button and gives kids and their caregivers the ability to find new content in a more playful way. The content in the mystery box changes daily, ranging from shows and characters like Ada Twist, Iggy and Rosie from “Ada Twist, Scientist” to dinosaurs from “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

Netflix has a decent slate of kids’ shows and films, including popular titles like “Cocomelon,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” which was just nominated for the 2023 Oscars. The streaming service also has dedicated kids’ profiles, which allow parents to block specific shows and access viewing history.

Netflix has historically experimented with new ways to introduce its content to consumers, ranging from personalized recommendations to screensaver promos and even a shuffle button that plays a random title.

For instance, the Play Something feature selects a title for the user that’s based on their preferences. The Kids Mystery Box feature uses that same idea but is made to be more interactive and fun for younger users. Kids can use the feature to find their next series or maybe rewatch content they haven’t seen in a while.

The update comes on the heels of Netflix revamping its iOS app, which features a new billboard layout, card transitions, animation for profile screens and more. It isn’t clear if the Android app will get the same upgrade.