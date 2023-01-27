You could be Wasted and not even know it

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This week, Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak took the mic to talk through breaking news, retrospective features and all the blogosphere content that fits in between. Shoutout to Theresa and Andrew for putting together a diverse script that includes, checks notes, nothing. about. layoffs! Don’t worry, there are still tensions to pay attention to in today’s market, but this episode was refreshingly about innovation, and a shifting to this new normal we keep hearing about.
Here’s what we got into:
- For our deals of the week, we talked about why tracking app Strava’s purchase of Fatboy, a high-resolution 3D global map platform for the great outdoors, seems like a smart move, how Wasted wants to make port-a-potties less gross and more useful and All Raise CEO’s decision to step down after less than one year in the role.
- Then we got into how the feds are scrutinizing Google’s alleged ad tech monopoly and the implications for startups, before moving into different ways the downturn is impacting the way companies are hiring.
- And lastly, we discussed femtech’s very good 2022 (even though we all agreed we don’t love the term ‘femtech’).
