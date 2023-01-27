Hear the right way to acquire customers with Cube and Mayfield on TechCrunch Live

Finance people live and breathe spreadsheets, Mayfield’s Rajeev Batra was telling me. We were talking about our upcoming TechCrunch Live event featuring him and Cube’s Christina Ross, and Rajeev was explaining how he sees Cube’s position in the marketplace. Christina Ross co-founded the company in 2018 in a bid to provide a solution to CFOs who rely on spreadsheets but could benefit from modern data analysis, reporting, and collaboration. Now, some five years later, Cube is finding success and has raised over $45 million from venture capital.
I hope you can join us on this TechCrunch Live event on February 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST. Christina Ross learned early on in Cube’s history that the solution must meet the customer where they’re at. Cube’s solution is unique in the FP&A world, in that it’s not trying to replace spreadsheets but rather work alongside spreadsheets. This gives her a unique take on finding product market fit — Cube isn’t trying to force customers to abandon their current solution.
We’re going to talk about Cube’s approach to customer acquisitions and finding product market fit, and why Christina’s favorite childhood toy was a cash register.
Questions I want to ask
- How did Cube so quickly acquire customers even though the company had yet to build a product?
- Cube has countless competitors, so how does the company stay ahead of the curve?
- What are some best practices for selling into an underserved market?
- What personal qualities did Mayfield see in Christina Ross that led them to invest, and what’s a good founder fit for Mayfield?
And I want you to ask questions too!
Join the live event on Hopin, and ask questions in the chat. I’ll do my best to ask them when possible. Can’t make the live event but can listen to the replay/podcast? Tweet at me, and I’ll be sure to ask your questions.
Want to get feedback on your pitch during the show?
Pitch Practice is back! Apply to present your company using this form. We’ll select three companies to pitch during the show, including one wildcard company that will be selected from our Hopin audience during the episode.