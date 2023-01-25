Welcome to the Jungle grabs $54 million for its slick job platform

French startup Welcome to the Jungle has raised a new $54 million (€50 million) Series C round. The startup helps other companies recruit new employees more easily by creating sophisticated profiles packed with a ton of information.

In particular, Welcome to the Jungle sends a photo and video crew to your office so that they can shoot some high-quality photos and record some quick interviews with employees. Essentially, a profile on the platform should look like a feature article in a fancy magazine.

Clients also add job openings and more information about benefits, corporate culture and the existing team. Job seekers can then browse job offers and learn more about companies on Welcome to the Jungle’s job board.

The startup has also developed its own applicant tracking system and some companies use the platform directly for their hiring processes. And if you want to recruit more easily, companies can also optionally pay for exclusive content, boosted job offers, more metrics and integrations with third-party recruitment tools.

Three existing investors are putting more money on the table — Revaia, XAnge and Bpifrance’s Digital Ventures’ fund. Five other investors are joining Welcome to the Jungle’s cap table — blisce/, Cipio Partners, Groupe ADP, Kostogri (Betclic CEO Nicolas Béraud’s investment company) and RAISE Sherpas.

As Welcome to the Jungle originally started with tech startups, there are still a lot of highly-skilled job opportunities on the platform. If you’re living in France and you’ve graduated from a leading engineering or business school, chances are you’ve browsed Welcome to the Jungle at some point during your job seeking process.

This is changing over time as the company keep adding new clients and industries. The company says that it currently attracts 3 million unique monthly visitors. It now works with 5,000 customers and the startup generates €30 million in annual recurring revenue.

That’s an impressive revenue metric and it probably explains why the company has managed to raise €79 million since its inception in 2015. There are already more than 300 people working for Welcome to the Jungle.

“It’s quite an achievement given the current economic climate. Now more than ever, we have what it takes to keep revolutionizing the staffing sector and start a new chapter in Welcome to the Jungle’s history,” co-founder and CEO Jérémy Clédat said in a statement.

Up next, Welcome to the Jungle wants to expand to the U.S., which will require some localization efforts as well as new hires. This isn’t the company’s first international expansion as the platform is already live in Spain and Czech Republic. Of course, the startup also has its own profile on its platform to facilitate its hiring strategy.