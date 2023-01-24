LastPass owner GoTo says hackers stole customers’ backups

LastPass’ parent company GoTo — formerly LogMeIn — has confirmed that cybercriminals stole customers’ encrypted backups during a recent breach of its systems.

The breach was first confirmed by LastPass on November 30. At the time, LastPass chief executive Karim Toubba said an “unauthorized party” had gained access to some customers’ information stored in a third-party cloud service shared by LastPass and GoTo. The attackers used information stolen from an earlier breach of LastPass systems in August to further compromise the companies’ shared cloud data. GoTo, which bought LastPass in 2015, said at the time that it was investigating the incident.

Now, almost two months later, GoTo said in an updated statement that the cyberattack impacted several of its products, including: business communications tool Central; online meetings service Join.me; hosted VPN service Hamachi, and its Remotely Anywhere remote access tool.

GoTo said the intruders exfiltrated customers’ encrypted backups from these services — as well as the company’s encryption key for securing the data.

“The affected information, which varies by product, may include account usernames, salted and hashed passwords, a portion of multi-factor authentication (MFA) settings, as well as some product settings and licensing information,” said GoTo CEO Paddy Srinivasan. “In addition, while Rescue and GoToMyPC encrypted databases were not exfiltrated, MFA settings of a small subset of their customers were impacted.”

Despite the delay, GoTo provided no remediation guidance or advice for affected customers.

GoTo, which in November cut 12% of its workforce, said the company does not store customers’ credit card or bank details, or collect personal information, such as date of birth, home address, or Social Security numbers. That’s in sharp contrast to the hack affecting its subsidiary, LastPass, during which attackers stole the contents of customers’ encrypted password vaults, along with customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, and some billing information.

GoTo did not say how many customers are affected. GoTo has more than 65 million customers, according to its last earnings report. GoTo spokesperson Nikolett Bacso-Albaum has repeatedly declined to comment or respond to TechCrunch’s questions.

Srinivasan says GoTo is contacting affected customers directly, and is advising those impacted to reset passwords and reauthorize MFA settings “out of an abundance of caution.”