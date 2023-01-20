Court to decide if Elon Musk is careless or criminal and other TC news

Welcome back to the TechCrunch Podcast. This week Amanda Silberling is here to talk about how Dungeons and Dragons creators are fighting to keep their livelihoods and Rebecca Bellan comes on to talk about how a tweet has gotten Elon Musk into legal trouble…again. And as always, we break down the biggest stories in tech.
Articles from the episode:
- Dungeons & Dragons content creators are fighting to protect their livelihoods
- Musk stands to lose billions in trial over ‘funding secured’ tweet
