What’s next for the entrepreneur behind Layoffs.FYI

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Roger Lee, an entrepreneur who’s spent the better part of a decade building tools for employees and employers alike. Lee is the creator of Layoffs.FYI and co-founder of Comprehensive and Human Interest.

Here’s what we got into:

Roger’s introduction to entrepreneurship during the dot-com bubble

How the pandemic de-stigmatized layoffs

How Comprehensive – described as the inverse of Layoffs.FYI – is helping employees level-up

The importance of crowdsourcing and t o monetize, or not to monetize…transparency

We ended, as usual, with a lightning round and learned where Lee’s career could have gone if he didn’t take the founder path (hint: it’s not VC).

Equity drops at 10:00 a.m. PT every Monday and at 7:00 a.m. PT on Wednesdays and Fridays, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together, and more!