Bad Meta! and other TC news

Welcome back to the TechCrunch Podcast. This week Christine Hall is here to talk about how VCs are using ChatGPT and Natasha Lomas comes on to explain why meta is in regulatory hot water. And as always, Darrell breaks down the biggest stories in tech.
Articles from the episode:
- Some investors are (cautiously) implementing ChatGPT in their workflows
- Meta’s ads being found unlawful in the EU is a warning to other ad-funded platforms
