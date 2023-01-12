Web3 could help fashion become more sustainable

Actually, there is one industry that could use web3, and that industry is fashion.

Hear us out. Fashion is one of the most polluting sectors in the world, and, according to the United Nations Environmental Programme, is responsible for up to 10% of the world’s carbon dioxide output, more than the international flights and maritime shipping industries combined. Eighty-five percent of clothes in the United States alone end up in landfills, and at least 20% of all water pollution results from textile dyeing. The ravenous appetite of fast fashion shoppers isn’t settling anytime soon, and fashion’s supply chain remains quite arduous on the environment.

A possible step toward finding the multiple solutions needed to fix this damaging sector is, well, embracing more web3.