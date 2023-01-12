The Logic School wants to teach tech workers activism

Product folks and engineers know what they are doing, and by and large, they — and the companies they work for — have a disproportionate amount of power about how the world is shaped. Over a 13-week course called Logic School (delivered free, with support from the Omidyar Network), the school aims to teach tech workers to organize to help identify and rectify structural inequities.

Ultimately, the goal of the school is laudable: offering the kind of people who are likely to throw their hands up and say ‘if only I could do something’ the means and techniques to do just that, whether that is through advocacy, identification or ideas for how to speak out in situations where that’s needed.

The school goes through a range of writing and current research in tech and the broader tech industry, including on topics such as critical race theory, economics and sociology.

In addition to a learning element, the school builds a cohort of colleagues who are all banded together to a common goal: working toward a more equitable goal.

Lecturers include folks like Clarissa Redwine from the Kickstarter Union Oral History, Alex Hanna and Timnit Gebru from Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), Ari Melenciano from Afrotectopia/NYU/Google Creative Lab, Blunt from Hacking//Hustling, Erin McElroy, Assistant Professor of American Studies at UT Austin, Anti-Eviction Mapping Project and Shazeda Ahmed, Princeton University, Center for Information Technology Policy.

If this sounds exciting to you, apply quickly — applications close tomorrow.