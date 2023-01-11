Will what happened at CES, stay at CES?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Haje Kamps and Brian Heater about CES which took place last week over in the ever-exciting Las Vegas area. All of our fantastic CES coverage can be found on the site, but for the purposes of today’s show, we tried to keep it analytical, chatty and, at times, even a bit robotic. (You’ll see what I mean).

Here’s what we got into:

Post-CES feelings and why the show has stayed relevant after all these years

How expectations of the show compared to the reality, robot pillows and all

Who did and didn’t show up

Brian’s new suggestion for what the conference should be called

The energy of innovation on the showroom floor, from sustainability to big swings to over-engineered blenders

Batteries!

And finally, how the downturn and COVID-19 may have impacted the way startups are pitching themselves to the public. Selection bias, it’s a thing!

You can follow Haje through his work on the Daily Crunch, and Brian through his work on Actuator.

