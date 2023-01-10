Check out the final four startups pitching tomorrow at CCC Web3 Demo Day

Tomorrow, January 11, is a big day in the web3 universe. It’s The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day, a showcase of 12 boundary-pushing early-stage startups building projects across web3, DeFi, NFT and gaming.

Today we’re revealing the final four startups ready to deliver their best five-minute pitch to a global audience, including some of the industry’s most influential founders and investors. Folks like Jonathan King (Coinbase Ventures), Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader (Uniswap Labs), Etiënne vantKruys (TRGC) and many more.

Register today, and don’t miss the chance to network with top blockchain investors — live in our event chat.

And now, without further ado, here are the final four startups ready to impress investors:

Meet Candy Shop, a one-stop solution provider designed to make NFT deployment and brand-management problems a thing of the past. Founded by Anson Cheung, this project aims to provide the entire NFT value chain from within your own dedicated shop.

Meet Coinfront, a digital currency banking and payments infrastructure for web2 companies. Co-founder Ash Shoukr and team aim to build the easiest way to accept and settle crypto payments.

Meet Knabu, a project specializing in secure transaction settlement. Founded by Gabrielle Patrick, the company builds clearing infrastructure designed to let firms leverage distributed ledger technology, become payment institutions or become electronic money institutions.

Meet Wallchain, an already-profitable web3 anti-bot solution, founded by Yurii Kyparus. The solution is designed to protect DEXes from MEV bots by getting inside user transactions and leaving zero opportunities for bots.

Join us tomorrow — January 11 — for the Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day and see for yourself what the brilliant minds behind 12 up-and-coming projects are building.

Register now for this free online event and reserve your seat at the virtual table.