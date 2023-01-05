Twitch experiences an outage for the second time in a week

The popular live streaming service Twitch is experiencing an outage for the second time this week. Around 3 PM ET on Thursday afternoon, many creators who were live on Twitch were cut off in the middle of their streams.

“We are aware of issues with the site and our teams are actively working on a resolution,” Twitch Support tweeted. “Thank you for your reports and patience whilst we work on it — we will keep you updated here.”

Through out the incident, Twitch’s status page indicated that all systems were operational.

Not all streamers were affected, and some were able to restart their streams within about twenty minutes of the outage. But the timing of these issues sparked frustration among fans.

Just two days prior, on January 3, a Twitch outage temporarily made it seem as though some creators had deleted their accounts. This was because Twitch was having trouble loading followed channels on both desktop and mobile.

Twitch confirmed on its status page that the outage “could manifest in chat not working, login difficulties, search impaired, etc.”

At the time of publication, we have seem some affected creators reboot their streams, but Twitch has not indicated via Twitter or its website that Thursday’s issue is fully resolved.

Twitch did not immediately respond for comment about the cause of these issues.