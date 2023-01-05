TikTok users now have access to in-app movie and TV pages powered by IMDb

Through a partnership with online movie database IMDb, TikTok launched a new feature that allows users to tag a movie or TV show in their video. The link directs viewers to a dedicated in-app page with IMDb-provided information about the specific title as well as a collection of related TikTok videos. TikTok creators can also save a title to the “Favorites” tab on their profiles.

Rolled out today, the IMDb-powered feature is currently only available to TikTok users in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

When a creator makes a video, they can select “Add Link,” then “Movie and TV,” which brings them to IMDb’s selection of over 12 million movies and TV series. Once the video is published, the selected title will appear above the caption.

TikTok’s new IMDb feature will likely be helpful for users that want to search for content related to their favorite film or TV series. There’s already a large community of movie and TV fans on TikTok, with a combined total of 25 billion views for hashtags like #FilmTok, #MovieTok, and #TVTok, Grace Li, director of strategic partnerships at TikTok and ByteDance, according to today’s announcement.

“We’re excited to welcome TikTok as the latest major company to rely on IMDb data to power new experiences for their customers,” Nikki Santoro, chief operating officer of IMDb, said in remarks. “This innovative collaboration enables TikTok creators to showcase and share the movies and shows they love, further extending the IMDb mission to help customers discover and decide what to watch and listen to, wherever they are.”

The new feature could also help media and production companies promote their titles more efficiently. Warner Bros., A24, Netflix and Paramount+ are just a few examples of companies using TikTok to urge more viewers to watch its newly released titles.

The announcement comes on the heels of TikTok’s “Why this video” feature, which tells users why a certain video was recommended to them. The company is also testing a horizontal full-screen mode.