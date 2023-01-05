Meet four more startups pitching at the CCC Web3 Demo Day

We have so many (12, in fact) outstanding early-stage startups ready to pitch at the Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day on January 11. If you want to learn more about who’s on the cutting edge of building the future of web3, DeFi, NFT and gaming, you do not want to miss this event.

Tune in: Register now for this free online pitch-a-thon.

Buckle up, because we’re set to reveal the next four startups that will deliver their best pitch to an audience packed with the kind of movers and shakers that could, if the stars align, improve the trajectories of these companies. We’re talking about leading investors like Calvin Du (OP Crypto), Ria Bhutoria (Castle Island Ventures) and many more.

Bonus: Don’t miss your opportunity to connect with these investors and founders in the live event chat and expand your network!

Okay, let’s get to it. Here are four more rising-star startups you need to know.

Meet Blockdog, a blockchain credit score solution designed to make crypto lending safer and smarter, founded by Jatin Mehta. The product builds a credit score by fetching the 360-degree credit history for a crypto wallet across the blockchains and lending protocols. Blockdog’s machine learning models use that data to build a credit score.

Meet Holder, a CRM and marketing automation platform, founded by Drew Beechler. A Salesforce alum, Beechler and his team aim to help web3 businesses capture, understand and engage with their communities.

Meet Paloma, a solution designed to bridge the gap between web2 consumers and web3 providers. Founded by Taariq Lewis, an ex-MIT grad and Cosmos industry vet, Paloma aims to be the blockchain of choice for controlling multiple smart contracts deployed on multiple chains.

Meet Patache Digital, a turnkey solution for futures trading with a suite of algorithmic trading products. Founded by Eric Mayo, this startup’s software is designed to cover the entire spectrum of needs that players like FCMs, CTAs, brokers and traders use today.

Join us on January 11 and see for yourself what the brilliant minds behind 12 up-and-coming projects are building. The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day, which takes place on January 11, 2023, is a joint production between the CCC and TechCrunch.

Register now for this free online event and reserve your seat at the virtual table.