Disney+ to add IMAX signature sound by DTS to select titles this year

Disney+ is going to add support for enhanced IMAX signature sound by DTS to select Marvel films and more in 2023. The streaming service has been offering movies in an IMAX Enhanced format for more than a year now, and plans to expand the experience even further with this upcoming addition. Disney Streaming, in partnership with IMAX and DTS, made the announcement this week.

The companies said in a press release that IMAX signature sound by DTS will “enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound.” Select device manufacturers will support IMAX signature sound by DTS at launch, including TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Hisense. People who own certified AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz and JBL will also be able to enjoy the experience at launch.

“With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS enable content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity, ensuring that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation,” the companies noted in the press release.

Today’s announcement isn’t exactly a surprise, given that Disney said a year ago that it planned to deliver more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS.

Disney+’s current IMAX Enhanced titles include: “Black Panther,” “Thor: Love & Thunder,” “Doctor Strange,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Iron Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Lightyear.”

The streaming service announced yesterday that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will launch on its platform on February 1. The film will have IMAX Enhanced support.