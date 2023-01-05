Apple Fitness+ to add kickboxing workouts, sleep meditation and more

Apple announced today that its Fitness+ service is getting a new kickboxing workout type, sleep meditation theme, artist spotlights and more for the new year. The company is adding kickboxing starting January 9. Each workout will consist of a distinct round of moves followed by one final round, which will combine the moves users just learned into a one-minute interval. No equipment is required for these sessions, and workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

As for the new sleep meditation, Apple says the theme is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. Apple will add new sleep meditations every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. To help users get started with sleep meditations, Apple is launching a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep, which will use different techniques to help users slow down and rest.

In addition, Apple is adding a new artist spotlight series with workouts featuring music from Beyoncé. Starting January 9, seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. Apple is also adding two additional Artist Spotlight offerings: the Foo Fighters on January 16 and Bad Bunny on January 23.

Fitness+ is also introducing new episodes of Time to Walk, beginning with actor Jamie Lee Curtis. New guests will be added each week, including Amber Ruffin, Jason Segel, Nina Hoss, Colman Domingo, Nathen Chen and more.

Last, Apple is adding two new Collections, curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration. The first new collection is called “6 weeks to restart your fitness” and is designed to motivate users to build a new habit of working out every day. The collection features a blend of workouts to help users get back into fitness, and will launch on January 9. The second new collection, which is called “Level up your core training,” features short core workouts taken to the next level with dumbbells and will launch on January 23.

Apple launched Fitness+ in December 2020 and has since worked to compete with other subscription fitness offerings. Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription for $9.99 per month, or as a part of the Apple One Premier plan for $32.95 per month, which gives users access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage.