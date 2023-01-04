Spotify’s new time capsule feature will let you revisit your musical taste a year from now

Spotify is introducing a new in-app experience called “Playlist in a Bottle” that is designed to let you capture your current music tastes and revisit them one year later. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the new user experience will help users capture the moment by the time January 2024 rolls around.

To get started with your Playlist in a Bottle, you need to ensure your Spotify mobile app is up to date with the latest version. Then, you need to navigate to spotify.com/playlistinabottle from your mobile device. From there, you can begin the experience by selecting your time capsule of choice. The options include a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box or teddy bear.

The feature will then ask you a series of song-inspired prompts. For example, you may be asked what song you want to hear live in 2023 or what song reminds you of your favorite person. Once you’re done, you can digitally seal your musical time capsule and send it off. You also have the option to share a personalized card to your social channels with the hashtag #PlaylistInABottle. Come January 2024, you’ll receive your personalized time capsule reminding you what you were listening to one year prior.

The new feature is live starting today in 27 markets, including Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K. and the U.S. Playlist in a Bottle is available for both free and premium users across iOS and Android devices.

Given the success of Spotify Wrapped, which has taken the internet by storm over the past few years every December, it’s no surprise that Spotify is looking to recreate the same sort of buzz toward the start of the year as well. Spotify Wrapped is largely popular because you can share it across social media, which is also possible with Playlist in a Bottle.

After January 31, you will no longer be able to create a Playlist in a Bottle, so get started on yours if you don’t want to experience FOMO a year from now when everyone’s sharing their results.