Daily Crunch: Salesforce CEO admits ‘we hired too many people’ as company lays off +7,000 employees

Another round of layoffs : Paul has the latest on what’s happening over at Salesforce. The company said it had to cut its workforce by 10% — approximately 7,000 people — and will close offices in several markets. He checked out Salesforce’s SEC filing related to the matter and reported that CEO Marc Benioff stated the layoffs were a result of hiring “too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing.”

: Paul has the latest on what’s happening over at Salesforce. The company said it had to cut its workforce by 10% — approximately 7,000 people — and will close offices in several markets. He checked out Salesforce’s SEC filing related to the matter and reported that CEO Marc Benioff stated the layoffs were a result of hiring “too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing.” Not so happy new year : More privacy fines and corrective measures greeted Meta as the calendar flipped to a new year. The company was hit with over $410 million in new fines from the European Union due to the number of “General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints over the legal basis [Meta] claims [it has] to run behavioral ads,” Natasha L writes.

: More privacy fines and corrective measures greeted Meta as the calendar flipped to a new year. The company was hit with over $410 million in new fines from the European Union due to the number of “General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints over the legal basis [Meta] claims [it has] to run behavioral ads,” Natasha L writes. Get food, mail your packages: Now you can have your food and your packages too. DoorDash is launching a new service that will pick up prepaid packages and drop them off at a UPS, FedEx or USPS location, Aisha reports.

Startups and VC

It’s Autodesk’s turn for a competitor, and Snaptrude wants to be it. The startup took in some fresh venture capital to take on the design giant in the building design space, Jagmeet writes. Snaptrude wants to infuse better interoperability and cloud-based collaboration where others, like Autodesk, have lagged.

And we have four more for you:

5 failure points between $5M and $100M in ARR

Before Tracy Young was co-founder and CEO of TigerEye, she held identical roles at construction productivity software startup PlanGrid.

Even though she led the company to $100 million in ARR before its acquisition by Autodesk, “I’ve had years to dissect the mistakes I made with my first startup,” she writes in TC+.

Young looks back at “five key failure points” that are common potholes on every founder’s path and shares tactical advice for addressing internal conflict, losing product-market fit, and other stumbles.

“If these reflections help even one founder make one less mistake, I would consider this effort worthwhile.”

Two more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Roku is expanding its product line to include a range of 11 smart televisions that the company says it designed and built with its own services in mind, Sarah writes. And you won’t have to wait very long to get them — they will be available beginning in the spring.

Meanwhile, the TechCrunch team at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas filed 16 stories since yesterday evening. You can find all of them here, but I wanted to point out a few I’ve enjoyed reading so far:

