Apple is increasing battery replacement service charges for out-of-warranty devices

Apple is increasing service charges for battery replacement of out-of-warranty iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks starting March 2023. The price rise ranges from $20 to $50 for different kinds of devices.

The change was spotted by Reddit users, who pointed out that Apple had silently mentioned this change on the repair pages for these devices.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” the company mentions on the iPhone battery replacement and repair page.

Here is a quick breakdown of the extra amount you will need to pay for battery replacement for a device that’s not covered by warranty starting in March:

iPhone 13 and prior: $20 (total price: $89)

iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5”, iPad Pro 9.7”, iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior): $20 (total price: $99 to $119)

All MacBook Air models: $30 (total price: $159)

All MacBook Pro models: $50 (total price: $249)

For reference, iPhone 14’s battery’s battery replacement price is $99, which is higher compared to older models.

This change is global and local price rises may vary. For instance, the UK will charge GBP 20 for an iPhone battery change, while France will charge EUR 24.

The service charge increase won’t affect AppleCare or AppleCare+ subscribers or folks who rely on third-party repair services.

Notably, Apple opened up its self-service program for US-based iPhone users last April, which allows people to get and replace parts without any external help.

While the price increase in service charge for battery replacement is not ideal, it will still lease a new life to your device so you don’t have to spend money on a new gadget.