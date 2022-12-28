The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups The promise of increasing developer efficiency, not headcount

More than half of professional developers have CI/CD, DevOps and automated testing tools and services available at their organization, Stack Overflow’s 2022 developer survey uncovered.

However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers.

These findings show that best practices that have become the norm at startups and tech companies are gaining ground more broadly, but also that there is still a lot of margin for progress to improve the efficiency and work environment of developers.

“It’s kind of crazy that having CI/CD tooling in place, a DevOps function and Automated Testing are the only categories that are above 50%,” Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh told TechCrunch. “That means [that] for what is considered table stakes at most startups and tech companies, more than half of developers (presumably in other industries) still don’t have these core building blocks in place.”