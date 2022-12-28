Sneak peek: Look who’s pitching at the CCC Web3 Demo Day

We’re excited to announce two more early-stage startups participating in the Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day on January 11. If you haven’t heard, this free online showcase features more than 12 of today’s most exciting projects building web3 infrastructure, DeFi, NFT and gaming applications.

Join us as each startup team gets five minutes to pitch to judges in the audience, who include influential founders and many of the top investors in blockchain. We're talking about folks like Jonathan King and Lisa Xu.

The judges will be available live in our event chat.

Okay, let’s get down to revealing the next two startups that are ready to bring the heat.

Meet Omni X, a native omnichain NFT platform founded by Trenton Helton. He contends that NFTs, one of the most widely used dApps in the cross-chain market, should not be bound by liquidity restrictions. Helton’s team aims to solve the fragmentation of NFT communities and liquidity across multiple blockchains.

Meet SmartPiggies, transferable NFTs with smart contract functionality designed to behave as a price insurance policy for the holder. Founder Michael Arief — an ex-Barclays investment banker with a master’s in quantitative finance — contends this protocol will allow everyone to participate in a global OTC options market.

The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day is a joint production between the CCC and TechCrunch.

