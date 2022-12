Special episode: Augmenting creativity with Alice Albrecht from re:collect (Found)

The Equity crew is kicking off your week with a special episode from our sister podcast, Found, the stories behind the startups. Co-hosts Darrell Etherington and Becca Szkutak spoke with Alice Albrecht from re:collect, a software tool that augments creativity by helping people focus, recall and connect their ideas. The conversation covered a lot of ground, from how to hone your pitch when your product is so cerebral, how technology can help creativity but Alice argues will never replace it and how developing AI requires building safeguards from the jump.