Special episode: Augmenting creativity with Alice Albrecht from re:collect (Found)

The Equity crew is kicking off your week with a special episode from our sister podcast, Found, the stories behind the startups. Co-hosts Darrell Etherington and Becca Szkutak spoke with Alice Albrecht from re:collect, a software tool that augments creativity by helping people focus, recall and connect their ideas. The conversation covered a lot of ground, from how to hone your pitch when your product is so cerebral, how technology can help creativity but Alice argues will never replace it and how developing AI requires building safeguards from the jump.
If you want to hear more from Equity and Found, don’t forget to take our listener survey and enter for a chance to win a free year of TC+!
For more from Found, connect with us:
- On Twitter
- On Instagram
- Via email: found@techcrunch.com
Equity drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m. PT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that details how our stories come together and more!