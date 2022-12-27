Daily Crunch: What’s around the corner for the EV market in 2023?

Greetings, readers. As Haje and Christine told you last week, this week’s Daily Crunch will look a bit different, given they are both taking some time off. But you’ll still get some TC tidbits during this typically slow news week. I’ll also be sharing some of our favorite stories of the year from TC and TC+, so let’s get going! — Neither Christine nor Haje

In the wind turbine : Harri writes that robotics startup Aerones, which scrubs and inspects wind turbines, raised $39 million in funding from undisclosed investors.

: Harri writes that robotics startup Aerones, which scrubs and inspects wind turbines, raised $39 million in funding from undisclosed investors. Multifaceted fintech : Jakarta-based Akulaku raised $200 million. The fintech, which operates in the Philippines and Malaysia as well, offers a virtual credit card and installment shopping platform, as well as an investment platform and neobank, Catherine writes.

: Jakarta-based Akulaku raised $200 million. The fintech, which operates in the Philippines and Malaysia as well, offers a virtual credit card and installment shopping platform, as well as an investment platform and neobank, Catherine writes. A view of money: Indian fintech Money View raised $75 million in a new round to scale its credit business and build more products, Manish writes.

High-growth startups should start de-risking their path to IPO now

It sounds counterintuitive, but in this chilly fundraising environment, late-stage startups need to consider going public.

“While some companies delay their IPOs, others can play catch-up and prepare for the time when the open market itches to invest again,” writes Carl Niedbala, COO and co-founder of commercial insurance broker Founder Shield.

In a detailed TC+ article, he looks at why “sensible companies are de-risking their public path,” which sectors are best positioned, and perhaps most notable, which benchmarks indicate “that an IPO is in their future.”

