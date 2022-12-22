Uniswap Labs’ COO will judge pitches at the CCC Web3 Demo Day

Here comes the New Year and with it, resolution season. Why not resolve to do whatever it takes to build a stronger startup? Here’s one easy, fun and effective step. Tune in — for free — to the Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day on January 11, 2023.

Watch as we livestream more than 12 up-and-coming founders — spanning web3 infrastructure, DeFi, NFT and gaming — as they pitch to an audience (that’s where you come in), including influential execs, founders and investors. These influential folk will be in the audience to judge the pitches — and who knows what opportunities the founders might find with that kind of exposure?

We’re thrilled to tell you that one of those judges will be none other than Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs. Before we get into MC’s background, here’s how you’ll benefit from tuning in.

In addition to learning about some of the newest projects happening across the world’s fastest-growing industry, watching other founders pitch is an incredibly valuable experience. It often reveals ways that you can tighten and improve how you present your own startup.

Okay, back to MC. Uniswap Labs develops foundational web3-based products and applications. As COO, Lader oversees the company’s growth efforts, strategic initiatives and operations. Previously, she held various leadership roles at BlackRock. She served as the global head of the firm’s digital sustainability business, chief operating officer of its digital wealth business, and leader of strategic fintech investments and blockchain activities.

Lader began her career as an investor at Goldman Sachs in its Special Situations Group. She received her J.D. and M.B.A. degrees at Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, respectively, and her B.A. at Brown University.

Join us on January 11 and see for yourself what the brilliant minds behind 12 up-and-coming projects are building. The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day, which takes place on January 11, 2023, is a joint production between the CCC and TechCrunch. Register now for this free online event and reserve your seat at the virtual table.